Over 20 injured after bus falls down precipice in Punduloya

Over 20 people sustained injuries after a bus transporting estate workers fell down a precipice in Punduloya today.

The bus was transporting estate worker home from Talawakelle to Madukumbura when the accident occurred.

The private bus went down a 50-foot precipice injuring at least 24 people.

Of them, 21 were admitted to the Kotmale hospital and of them 6 were transferred to the Gampola hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile 3 people who were among the 24 injured were admitted to a hospital in Punduloya.

The bus suffered extensive damages in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)