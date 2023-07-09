Navy detains 15 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard detained 15 Indian fishermen who were found to be poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Indians were detained together with two trawlers off the Delft Island.

The Navy and Coast Guard conducted a special operation to chase away Indians poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The operation led to the arrest of the 15 Indians in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, Jaffna.

“The Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla and craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island. In this operation, the Navy held 02 Indian poaching trawlers with 15 Indian fishers continuing to remain in Sri Lankan waters,” the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

The trawlers and the Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy said that in 2023 it has so far seized 12 Indian trawlers and arrested 74 Indian fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)