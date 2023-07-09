Government sets deadline to return artifacts stolen during Aragalaya

The Government has set a deadline for the public to return valuable artifacts stolen during the Aragalaya in July last year or face legal action.

President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, has sought the return of any coats of arms with archaeological or artistic value that belonged to former Governors and presidents of Sri Lanka.

According to the President’s Media Division, the items can be handed over to the Presidential Secretariat by 31st July.

“During the occupation of the Colombo Fort Presidential Palace by protesters from July 9th to July 14th, 2022, various valuable artifacts and archaeological items went missing, including coats of arms associated with former governors and presidents of Sri Lanka.

“Ekanayake, the President’s Secretary, has emphasized that retaining possession of these official insignia beyond the specified period will result in legal consequences, as the unlawful possession of state property is a punishable offence,” the President’s Media Unit said.

The President’s Media Unit said that the Presidential Secretariat can be contacted via the telephone number 0112354354 if anyone has information pertaining to these missing items. (Colombo Gazette)