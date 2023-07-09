Former Minister claims funds from Guatemala used to remove GR

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims funds from Guatemala were used to remove former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the ‘Aragalaya’ protest.

The President’s Media Centre quoted the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP as saying that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa worked hard to combat drug trafficking into Sri Lanka.

He alleged that it has come to light that an accused involved in the Aragalaya received money from Guatemala.

“Guatemala is a country that is heavily involved in international drug trafficking,” the President’s Media Centre quoted Aluthgamage as saying.

He said that investigations had revealed that some of the activists of the Aragalaya had received millions of dollars into their accounts from foreign nations.

“A young man is being held on suspicion of giving leadership to burn down President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence. It’s been established that his account also received funds from abroad. Additionally, some leading activists of the Aragalaya are currently having their accounts investigated. In a few days we will bring to light to the country how they received the money,” Aluthgamage said.

He said that July 09 will go down in history as the day President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence was set ablaze and public property was destroyed.

However, he asserted that the Government will not let anarchism to prevail in the country under any circumstance. (Colombo Gazette)