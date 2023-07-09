C.D. Wickramaratne appointed IGP for another 3 months

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed C.D. Wickramaratne as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for a further three months, subject to the approval of the Constitutional Council.

The President had a discussion with Public Security Minister Tiran Alles today before deciding on the appointment.

The term of Wickramaratne as IGP was initially extended by three months on 26th March by the President.

The IGP’s position became vacant on 26th June as a new IGP was not appointed. (Colombo Gazette)