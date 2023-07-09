AirAsia resumes Bangkok to Colombo flight

AirAsia resumed direct flights between Bangkok and Colombo, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

AirAsia resumed the popular Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Colombo route today (9th July 2023).

The new services to the capital of Sri Lanka will operate four times weekly.

Resuming its operations, the first flight arrived at the BIA at 22.00 hrs. today with 134 passengers.

The passengers were warmly welcomed at the BIA upon their arrival with a traditional Kandyan dancing performance and Sri Lanka Tea Board Ceylon tea gift packs.

Aviation and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) said that it is extremely happy to welcome the recommencement of scheduled flight operations by Thai AirAsia between the two countries with four flights per week, fostering not only tourism but also economic, social, and religious cooperation between Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Thailand is an important source market for tourism in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)