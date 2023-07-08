US plans to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine

Cluster munitions – which are banned by more than 100 countries – are a class of weapon that contain multiple explosive bomblets called submunitions.

US President Joe Biden said in a cable TV interview that it was “a very difficult decision on my part” to send the bombs.

“I discussed this with our allies,” he told CNN, “I discussed this with our friends up on the [Capitol] Hill.”

He said he had decided to send the munitions because “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition”.