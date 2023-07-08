Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan sent to jail on judicial remand

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan was on Wednesday sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a local court in Mardan in a corruption case, according to Khaama Press. The PTI leader was rearrested for the sixth time in another corruption case shortly after being released by an anti-corruption court in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Earlier, the court had granted post-arrest interim bail to the PTI leader in a case related to alleged fake hiring in the fisheries department which caused losses of Rs 2.3 million to the national treasury, Khaama Press reported. Following his release, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials took him into custody in another case related to alleged embezzlement of funds in various contracts.

Initially, Khan was arrested on May 11 by the Islamabad capital territory police under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violent protests and attacks on the civil and military installations last month, as per Khaama Press. The arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case triggered violent protests almost across the country.

The days-long protests ended only after the PTI chief’s release and enraged party workers allegedly attacked private and public properties, including military installations like the Lahore Corps Commander’s House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance in Rawalpindi. Moreover, at least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests, reported Khaama Press.

Imran Khan was released from prison on June 9 after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) discharged him from all the cases related to May 9 violence and attacks on civil and military installations. The court ordered the authorities to let him walk free if he was not implicated in any other case. Right after his release, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials took him into custody in a corruption case from outside the ATC premises, according to Khaama Press.

Earlier today, the incarcerated PTI leader was called before the court of judicial magistrates due to the public holiday. Judicial Magistrate Malik Zeeshan Gul rejected the anti-corruption establishment’s (ACE) request during today’s proceedings, seeking physical remand of the PTI leader. (ANI)