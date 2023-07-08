India’s Enduring Role in Promoting Buddhism

by Y P Prakash

Buddhism is indeed considered a significant gift from India to the world. It originated in ancient India during the 6th century BCE and was founded by Siddhartha Gautama, who later became known as the Buddha. The teachings of the Buddha have had a profound impact on the spiritual, philosophical, and cultural landscape of not only India but also many other countries around the globe.

One of the fundamental principles of Buddhism is the understanding of suffering and the desire to alleviate it. The Buddha taught the Four Noble Truths, which emphasize the existence of suffering, its causes, its cessation, and the path to liberation from suffering. This philosophical framework provides individuals with guidance on how to overcome suffering and attain enlightenment.

Buddhism offers a comprehensive approach to personal development and spiritual growth. The teachings encompass various practices, such as meditation, mindfulness, ethical conduct, and the cultivation of wisdom and compassion. These practices are not limited to any particular region or culture and can be adopted by people from diverse backgrounds.

Throughout history, Buddhism has spread to numerous countries in Asia and beyond, including China, Japan, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and many others. In each of these regions, Buddhism has interacted with local cultures, leading to the development of different schools and traditions within Buddhism. This diversity reflects the adaptability of Buddhism and its ability to resonate with people from various cultural contexts.

The impact of Buddhism extends beyond its spiritual and philosophical aspects. It has influenced art, architecture, literature, and social systems in many countries. Buddhist temples, stupas, and statues are remarkable examples of the architectural and artistic contributions of Buddhism.

Moreover, Buddhism’s emphasis on nonviolence, compassion, and interdependence has contributed to fostering peaceful coexistence and harmony among individuals and societies. The values of Buddhism, such as kindness, empathy, and ethical conduct, have played a crucial role in promoting social welfare, human rights, and environmental conservation.

Buddhism, an ancient spiritual tradition, holds a special place in the world, and its roots can be traced back to the land of India. The birthplace of Buddhism, India has played a vital role in the preservation, propagation, and promotion of this profound philosophy.

Birthplace of Buddhism:

India stands as the sacred land where Buddhism first emerged. In the 6th century BCE, Siddhartha Gautama, later known as the Buddha, attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya. This pivotal event marked the genesis of Buddhism, making India the spiritual epicenter of this transformative philosophy.

Preservation of Buddhist Texts:

The early Buddhist scriptures, known as the Tripitaka or the Pali Canon, were diligently preserved and compiled within the borders of ancient India. Monastic centers across the country played a crucial role in safeguarding these invaluable texts and translating them into various languages. Through their efforts, the wisdom of the Buddha was preserved and transmitted to future generations.

Support from Indian Emperors:

Emperor Ashoka, a mighty ruler of the Maurya dynasty in the 3rd century BCE, embraced Buddhism and became an ardent patron of the faith. Under Ashoka’s benevolent reign, Buddhism flourished, and its teachings were actively propagated throughout his vast empire. Ashoka’s unwavering support included the dispatch of Buddhist missionaries to different regions, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Central Asia, fostering the spread of Buddhism far beyond India’s borders.

Buddhist Universities and Centers of Learning:

India’s cultural landscape boasted esteemed Buddhist universities and centers of learning, which became beacons of knowledge and enlightenment. Institutions such as Nalanda, Vikramashila, and Taxila attracted scholars and students from diverse backgrounds, facilitating the exchange of ideas and the spread of Buddhism across Asia. These centers nurtured intellectual growth and contributed significantly to the development and dissemination of Buddhist philosophy.

Cultural Exchange with other Buddhist Countries:

India has long maintained cultural exchanges with other countries that embrace Buddhism, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. These exchanges have facilitated the pilgrimage of Buddhists from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and beyond to India’s sacred sites. In turn, these interactions have strengthened the bonds between Buddhist communities and deepened the collective understanding of Buddhism as a global heritage.

Revival of Buddhism:

In recent years, India has taken notable initiatives to revive and restore its rich Buddhist heritage. The Indian Government has made significant investments in the restoration and preservation of ancient Buddhist sites, monuments, and artifacts. These efforts have not only conserved the physical remnants of Buddhism but also made them accessible to pilgrims and tourists, promoting greater awareness and appreciation of the faith.

Global Buddhist Conferences:

India has hosted numerous international Buddhist conferences, serving as platforms for scholarly dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and the strengthening of international cooperation in the promotion of Buddhism. These conferences bring together Buddhist scholars, practitioners, and leaders from around the world, fostering collaboration and contributing to the continued growth and relevance of Buddhism in contemporary society.

India’s profound influence on Buddhism as the birthplace of this spiritual tradition cannot be overstated. Its role in preserving Buddhist scriptures, nurturing centers of learning, fostering cultural exchanges, and reviving ancient sites has been instrumental in promoting Buddhism worldwide.

India’s rich Buddhist Heritage showcased at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple on Esala Poya

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India, Colombo organized a Special Exhibition showcasing India’s rich Buddhist heritage to mark the sacred Esala Poya Day at Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo on 3rd July 2023. This day coincides with the Indian festival of Guru Purnima, which is celebrated to honour the guru or spiritual mentor who imparts knowledge, guidance and enlightenment. It was on this Poya day that The Buddha preached his First Sermon at Sarnath in India.

The Exhibition showcased a series of photographs depicting significant episodes from the life of The Buddha and some of the prominent Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India. Photographs of over centuries-old sculptures and carvings in India were also exhibited. Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera and High Commissioner of India H.E Gopal Baglay Explored the Exhibition.

The High Commission organized several such exhibitions on India’s Buddhist heritage, the most recent being the ones on the occasions of Vesak and Poson Poya this year at the Seema Malakaya and Homagama Poson Zone respectively.

India has also made significant recent efforts to assist Buddhist pilgrims visiting pilgrimage sites within the country. These initiatives aim to improve the pilgrimage experience and ensure greater accessibility for Buddhist devotees.

India has introduced an e-visa facility, simplifying the visa application process for foreign travellers, including Buddhist pilgrims.

The government has also allocated resources for the development and restoration of important Buddhist pilgrimage sites. This includes preserving historical structures and improving infrastructure, accommodation, transportation, and amenities.

The Indian Railways operates the Mahaparinirvan Express, a special train known as the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. It offers a guided travel experience to major Buddhist sites in India.

In addition, India organizes international Buddhist conferences and events, providing a platform for scholars, practitioners, and leaders to share knowledge and promote Buddhist travel to India.

The preservation and maintenance of Buddhist heritage sites are a priority for the Indian government. Collaboration with international organizations and experts is common in these preservation projects.

Efforts are also made to improve transportation connectivity to Buddhist pilgrimage sites, such as upgrading roads, airports, and railways.

India’s recent endeavours demonstrate its commitment to supporting and facilitating Buddhist pilgrimages, recognizing the cultural and spiritual significance of these journeys. By enhancing infrastructure, preserving heritage sites, and offering travel conveniences, India aims to provide an enriching and accessible pilgrimage experience for Buddhist devotees worldwide.

As India continues to safeguard and showcase its Buddhist heritage, it ensures that Buddhism remains a treasured gift from India to the world—a source of wisdom, compassion, and enlightenment for generations to come.