Canadian official discusses range of issues in Sri Lanka

A top Canadian official had discussions in Sri Lanka covering a range of issues including reconciliation and accountability.

The Canadian High Commission in Colombo said that Marie-Louise Hannan, Director General, South Asia at Global Affairs Canada has concluded a visit to Sri Lanka.

“She met with stakeholders on a range of issues, including the current situation in Sri Lanka, Canada’s Indo Pacific Strategy priorities for peace, reconciliation and accountability, our international assistance, and trade and investment,” the High Commission said.

The High Commission said that Canada looks forward to deepening its relations with Sri Lanka, and furthering collaboration on shared priorities, including tackling climate change, achieving the SDGs and advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Colombo Gazette)