Star Sports To Telecast LPL 2023 in India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The fourth season of the Lanka Premier League is all set to start from July 30 and continue till August 21 and Star Sports has secured the television media rights for the upcoming edition.

Star Sports will be the tournament’s official broadcaster in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, including the UAE.

The addition of the LPL strengthens Star Sports’ already impressive cricketing roster, which includes top international and domestic sports properties such as the ICC, Indian Premier League, and Indian Super League.

“With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket,” said Anil Mohan Sankhdhar Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL as reported by Sri Lanka Cricket.

“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region,” said a Star Sports spokesperson.

The LPL 2023 is expected to be a highly competitive tournament featuring renowned international stars like Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, and David Miller, along with popular Sri Lankan players Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, and Skipper Dasun Shanaka. Matches will be held in Colombo and Kandy, adding to the excitement of the event.

The agreement between Star Sports and LPL ensures that cricket enthusiasts in the aforementioned regions will have exclusive access to live coverage of the thrilling matches, as well as unmatched non-live cricketing content.

With five teams—Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings, and B-Love Kandy—competing for the coveted title, the LPL 2023 promises to be a month-long extravaganza of high-intensity cricket.

Star Sports’ acquisition of the television media rights for the LPL highlights its commitment to providing top-notch sports entertainment to a wide audience. Cricket fans can look forward to an exhilarating display of T20 cricket, with the LPL showcasing the best talent on offer. (The Tribune)