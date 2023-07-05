US$ 200 million ADB loan for water reforms in Sri Lanka

An ambitious water reforms programme is to be implemented with a $200 million policy-based loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development said.

A discussion in this regard took place at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman, Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayake, ADB officials and others attended the discussions at the Presidential Secretariat.

“The Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development led water reform agenda represents the most ambitious set of reforms undertaken in the water sector since the establishment of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (Water Board) nearly 50 years ago. These comprehensive reforms aim to transform the water sector and ensure sustainable water management for future generations,” the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development said.

Sri Lanka’s water sector has been grappling with issues such as water scarcity, pollution, and inadequate access to clean drinking water.

The reforms aim to address these challenges, introducing vital measures including a new water resources policy to effectively manage the country’s water resources. the establishment of a corporate strategy for the Water Board, a climate resilience roadmap, a new tariff policy, and modern water safety standards. (Colombo Gazette)