Speaker allows Sajith to summon officials and question them

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has decided to allow Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to summon Government officials and question them in Parliament.

A heated exchange took place between the Speaker and Premadasa with regards to the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

The Opposition Leader raised objections on not being allowed to raise any questions at a recent COPF meeting.

Premadasa said that as the leader of the shadow Government, the Opposition Leader has a right to attend Parliament committee meetings and question officials.

Premadasa asked why he has no right to question Government officials on key issues.

The Speaker responded saying Premadasa has a right to summon officials and pose any question.

The Opposition Leader said that he will then form his own committee and summon officials and question them.

He also warned that if any official fails to attend then it will be a breach of his Parliament privileges.

The Opposition Leader also warned the Speaker not to change his stand on the instructions of the President. (Colombo Gazette)