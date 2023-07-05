New laws to be enacted to protect religious harmony

New legislation will be enacted to deal with threats posed to religious unity, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka said.

The Minister told reporters today that no one has the right to offend any religion under the guise of freedom of speech or religion.

“Due to the priority of rupees and cents, some people are even tempted to condemn other religions under the pretense of religious freedom. No one has the right to oppress any religion or endanger religious harmony under the guise of religious freedom. We seek to implement a new legal structure that will allow us to take legal action in this regard,” he said.

The Minister said that there is a proposal to prepare the relevant legal framework and draft a new Bill in such a way that no religious faith is discriminated.

He also said that the Chief Prelates (Mahanayaka Theros) should deal with monks who indulge in undisciplined behavior or act in a manner that insults the Buddhasasana. (Colombo Gazette)