Madhya Pradesh CM orders action after video shows man urinating on tribal worker

A viral video showing a man from India’s central Madhya Pradesh state urinating on a tribal worker has sparked outrage across the nation, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promising to punish the accused.

The clip, shared on the microblogging site Twitter, purportedly showed a man, allegedly a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pravesh Shukla, urinating on a worker from the indigenous community.

It is being further alleged that Shukla is an associate of BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sidhi, Kedar Nath Shukla. However, the lawmaker has refuted such reports.