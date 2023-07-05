Colombo High Court grants bail to Nathasha Edirisooriya

The Colombo High Court today granted bail to stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya.

However, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had earlier today ordered that she be remanded further until 12 July.

Edirisooriya was arrested in May for allegedly making comments disrespectful to Buddhism.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received a complaint against Nathasha Edirisooriya, accusing her of insulting Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show.

The owner of the YouTube channel SL VLOG, Bruno Divakara, was also arrested and remanded in May for publishing and promoting a video by Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that Bruno Divakara was arrested for aiding and abetting an illegal act committed by Edirisooriya.

Divakara was however granted bail last month. (Colombo Gazette)