Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has deep gratitude for Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says he has deep gratitude for Sri Lanka but added that America is the absolute greatest country in the world.

Palihapitiya tweeted saying he has been a citizen of three countries, Sri Lanka, Canada and the US.

“Sri Lanka gave me life. Canada gave me a safety net. USA gave me the chance to compete vs everyone else at an even starting line,” he said.

His tweet was to mark the 4th of July celebrations in the US.

“I have deep gratitude for both Sri Lanka and Canada. That said, America is the absolute greatest country in the world. While there is a lot that America can improve upon, maybe today would be a good day to remember all it gets right. But if you’re not sure, travel abroad (or talk to someone who has) and internalize how the grass is not greener…Meanwhile, Happy 4th!! Go kick some more ass America, we love you!” he tweeted.

Palihapitiya was an early senior executive at Facebook, working at the company from 2007 to 2011. Following his departure from Facebook, Palihapitiya started his fund, The Social+Capital Partnership, through which he invested in several companies, including Yammer and Slack. (Colombo Gazette)