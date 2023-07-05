Air quality drops in parts of Sri Lanka

The air quality dropped in parts of Sri Lanka today, the Environmental Studies and Services Division of the National Building Research Organisation said.

Accordingly, the Air quality index level with respect to PM2.5 for past 24 hours ending at 8:00 am today (Wednesday) was at a moderate level in Kandy, Kegalle, Puttalam, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Hambantota, and Polonnaruwa.

The Environmental Studies and Services Division of the National Building Research Organisation said that the air quality in other cities, including Colombo, was good.

“It is forecasted that air quality level within next 24 hrs will be good at most of the cities in the country. These forecast levels are subjected to the weather condition and wind profile of the country,” the Environmental Studies and Services Division of the National Building Research Organisation said.

The air quality in Polonnaruwa was 66 in the US Air Quality Index, 60 in Batticaloa and 57 in Kandy.

An Air Quality Index value of 50 or below is considered to be good. (Colombo Gazette)