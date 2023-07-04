Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee saw a slight appreciation against the US Dollar today after depreciating last week.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said that the SL Rupee was selling at Rs. 314.98 and buying at Rs. 299.87.

Meanwhile, the Colombo stock market recorded a strong performance today with the All-Share Price Index (ASPI) gaining 633.69 points at the end of trading today to close at 10,076 points.

The S&P SL20 index also moved up by 279.17 points to close at 2,992.82 points at the end of trading today. (Colombo Gazette)