Sri Lanka records 624,874 tourist arrivals by end of June

Sri Lanka recorded 624,874 tourist arrivals by end of June this year and is confident of reaching its target of 2 million tourist arrivals by the end of this year.

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB ) with the support of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) and Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB), marked a milestone in its tourist arrivals by receiving 624,874 tourist arrivals by end of June this year, Sri Lanka Tourism said today.

Sri Lanka Tourism said that this is a significant increase when compared with the number of tourist arrivals received for the year 2022. The total number of tourist arrivals received up to December last year (2022) was 719,978.

“The rapid increase in tourist arrivals have shown that Sri Lanka has bounced back to normalcy, and once again regaining its place as one of the best travel destinations in the world. The sustained growth in tourist arrivals reflects the successful efforts. Sri Lanka is a resilient nation, and I strongly believe that by the end of this year, we will be able to reach our target of 2 million tourists and spread a positive message about Sri Lanka through our promotional campaigns,” Minister of Tourism, Harin Fernando said.

Due to the continuous promotional efforts and marketing campaigns, Sri Lanka Tourism, as the National Tourism Organization, has been able to get back to business and encourage more tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka from all parts of the world, despite all the challenges it had to face during the Covid Pandemic and the Economic crisis.

India established itself as the most important source market by bringing in the highest number of arrivals to Sri Lanka. The other source markets such as UK, Russia, Australia, China , Germany , Canada, Maldives , United States, France also made an impact for the arrivals upto June this year.

It has been a long journey for Sri Lanka Tourism throughout the years but nevertheless, it has bounced back by welcoming a large number of tourist arrivals consisting of an average of 100,000 per month, Sri Lanka Tourism said.

This is due to the continuous promotional activities of SLTPB, in collaboration with the SLTDA and SLCB who have given their tremendous support.

Up to end of May 2023 Sri Lanka Tourism has generated an income of USD752 mn , thereby actively contributing to the economy.

Sri Lanka Tourism also briefed the media and industry recently regarding its achievements and progress made during the past one year and its plans for future.

Sri Lanka Tourism participated in several mainstream trade fairs such as the ATM Dubai, ITB Berlin, MITT Russia, and SATTE India and GITF China, and also organized roadshows in major cities in India and China.

SLTPB plans to participate at upcoming IFTM in Paris, and WTM in UK during year. As the leading promotional arm of Sri Lanka Tourism, SLTPB has several plans to carry out through this year, including a one-year global campaign targeting key markets, also a domestic campaign to encourage the 22 million Sri Lankans to welcome visitors from around the world.

Sri Lanka Tourism has also been seeking the support of celebrities, travel influencers and bloggers through the visiting Journalist and Blogger Program of the SLTPB, and also promoting Sri Lanka as a film Tourism destination.

Another important initiative of Sri Lanka Tourism is to improve the infrastructure facilities of Sri Lankan tourism locations, and also upgrade all the tourist hotels, also introducing new tourism attractions in the long run. (Colombo Gazette)