Parliament Secretary General insists Chamal Rajapaksa voted for DDO

Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera has denied claims that MP Chamal Rajapaksa was absent or did not vote for the Resolution on the Domestic Debt Optimization plan.

Issuing a statement, the Secretary General said that reports published in the media that MP Chamal Rajapaksa was not present in the chamber at the time of the division pertaining to the resolution are completely inaccurate.

Furthermore, she said that Rajapaksa had voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution on the Domestic Debt Optimization was passed by a majority vote in Parliament last Saturday with the support of some opposition MPs.

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and MP Namal Rajapaksa were absent during the vote and there were reports that MP Chamal Rajapaksa was also not present.

The resolution was passed with 122 MPs voting for and 62 against it.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament that the resolution was passed with amendments. (Colombo Gazette)