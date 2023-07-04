Germany offers funding for livelihood support in Sri Lanka

The German Embassy in Colombo, under its micro project scheme, signed two small-scale projects as part of its efforts towards community development and livelihood support in Sri Lanka.

The project signed with Rajarata Janasahana Foundation aims to empower poverty-stricken communities in two villages of Mihintale, Ambathalagama and Thambuththegama Janajayagama in the Anuradhapura District.

A grant of Rs 3.5 million will be utilized to cultivate Turmeric as commercial cultivation for sustainability among low-income farmer women and men.

Importing of turmeric is restricted which has lead to a shortage of Turmeric in the country. With the local demand that is created, the beneficiaries will have the opportunity to create a stable income for themselves with the turmeric cultivation.

The agreement for this project was signed at the German Embassy between German Ambassador Holger Seubert, Chairman of Rajarata Janashana Foundation Ashoka Indika Wickramage and Treasurer Mrs. Padumalatha Kumarasinghe.

The Embassy also allocated financial assistance over Rs 3.7 million to provide 30 canoes for women who are engaged in seaweed and mussels collection in Kuchchaveli, Trincomalee.

With Global One implementing this project, the German Embassy hopes to see the expansion of women led communities by strengthening their independence, broadening their knowledge of the marketing field as well as increasing their family income.

The agreement for this project was also signed at the German Embassy between German Ambassador Holger Seubert, Director of Global One Mohamed Ansari and Admin and Finance Manager Nashar Roshan. (Colombo Gazette)