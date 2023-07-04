Domestic gas prices slashed in Sri Lanka

Domestic gas prices were slashed in Sri Lanka today with Litro Gas saying the cost of a 12.5 kg LP gas cylinder was reduced below Rs. 3000 for the first time since October 2021.

Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris said that the price of a 12.5 kg LP gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 204 and will be sold at Rs. 2,982 in the market

Meanwhile, a 5kg cylinder will now be sold at Rs. 1,198 and a 2.3kg cylinder at Rs. 561.

Peiris said that the price revision was based on world market prices.

He said that Litro hopes to reduce the price further if the world prices reduce.

Muditha Peiris also said that people depending on domestic gas had reduced in January.

However, he said that with gas prices reducing and gas being made available in the market the situation had now improved and more people are switching back to gas. (Colombo Gazette)