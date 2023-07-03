Ex-Nepal Prime Minister in Sri Lanka to attend conference

Former Nepal Prime Minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal is in Sri Lanka to attend a conference.

According to My Republica, he is in Sri Lanka to attend a conference organized to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Sri Lankan Communist Party.

While in Sri Lanka, the former Prime Minister will also attend a meeting of South Asian Communist Parties and leftist parties, said Dilu Panta, the CPN (Unified Socialist) Politburo member.

The party’s Vice-Chairman Rajendra Prasad Pandey has been assigned the responsibility of acting chairman of the party during Chairman Nepal’s absence, said the party’s deputy general-secretary and office secretary Dr Gangalal Tuladhar. (Colombo Gazette)