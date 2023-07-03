Air China resumes flights between Colombo and Chengdu

Air China resumed flights between the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo and the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport with 3 flights a week from Chengdu-Colombo-Chengdu commencing from today, 03rd July 2023.

Resuming its operations the first flight arrived at the BIA at 20.20 hrs. on 3rd July with 142 passengers.

The passengers were warmly welcomed with traditional Kandyan dancing performance and Ceylon tea gift packs.

Air China Limited is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the “Big Three” mainland Chinese airlines (alongside China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines).

Air China’s headquarters are in Shunyi District, Beijing. Air China’s flight operations are based primarily at Beijing Capital International Airport.

In 2017, the airline carried 102 million domestic and international passengers with an average load factor of 81%. The airline joined Star Alliance in 2007.

Air China has been named by World Brand Lab as one of the “World’s 500 Most Influential Brands” for the 16th consecutive year, and was the only Chinese civil aviation company on the list.

Air China has also received the “No. 1 Chinese Brand Award” in the Aviation category and the “Annual Chinese Cultural Brand Award” for 16 years consecutively. In 2022, Air China was named number 24 on World Brand Lab’s list of China’s Top 500 Most Valuable Brands, ranking first among Chinese airlines.

As of March 31, 2023, Air China (including its subsidiaries) had a total of 898 aircrafts of all types, mainly Boeing and Airbus, with an average age of 8.90 years, operating 672 passenger routes to 151 cities in 25 countries and regions. (Colombo Gazette)