Sri Lanka star Hasaranga reprimanded for breach during World Cup qualifier

Wanindu Hasaranga received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Netherlands at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo

The incident occurred after Hasaranga was dismissed, when he aggressively struck the boundary skirtings with his bat upon returning to the pavilion.

Following an investigation, Hasaranga was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

As a result of this breach, one demerit point has been added to Hasaranga’s disciplinary record, as it was his second offense within a 24-month period, bringing his total demerit points to two.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, these points are converted into suspension points, leading to a ban.

A player incurs a ban when they accumulate two suspension points, resulting in a suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, depending on whichever comes first.

Hasaranga, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets, admitted the offense and accepted the proposed sanction put forth by Shaid Wadvalla of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, there was no requirement for a formal hearing to be conducted.

Sri Lanka are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Super Six table after their narrow win over Netherlands and have one foot in the Cricket World Cup later this year in India.