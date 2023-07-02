Ayurvie Weligama: A wellness hideaway

Looking for that ideal staycation where you can relax your mind and bod? Surrounded by nature and absolute stillness is Ayurvie Weligama.

Ayurvie Weligama is the ideal place to relax and have complete reset while treating your body and mind with the best of ancient Ayurvedic therapy and yoga.

Part of the luxury Thema Collection, the quietness throughout your stay at Ayurvie Weligama lets you connect with your surroundings.

Located in Weligama, a 12-minute walk from the Abimanagama beach. the property is just a 19-minute walk from the Weligama beach, and is in close proximity to the Midigama beach and the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

A retreat of self-discovery, Ayurvie Weligama helps you find healing through yoga and Ayurvedic treatment, combined with stillness and nature. The in-house doctors who are available for consultations, help guests with specified treatment for their physical condition.

“The treatment is very popular among Europeans, mostly with Russians and Germans. We have around six to 10 guests mostly from these countries who spend around 20 to 30 days, getting full treatment and retreat experience. The treatment varies and we offer traditional Ayurveda medications and oils. Most of the oils are made in-house and are rarely purchased from suppliers. The treatment will commence after the consultation and sometimes lasts for a week or even 14 days,” Dr Koshalie Lalanthika Dias said.

Dr Koshalie Lalanthika Dias is a qualified Ayurveda specialist who has been working with Ayurvie for the past year. Her knowledge of the oils and treatments was admired by the guests.

The massage and sauna rooms are wooden settings with plants, incense and music. It is so relaxing that you fall asleep during the process. That deep sleep is a sign of how stressful and tired life can be and now and then a getaway like this is needed. While enjoying the message you can also enjoy the stunning view of the palm trees, the pool and silence.

A Swiss Spanish couple who had been staying at the resort for 14 days told Leisure Plus that they were blessed to be surrounded by nature and therapeutic healing and the ancient wellness of Ayurveda. The treatment combined with the adventures add to the purpose and meaning, and true finding.

The resort offers yoga and Ayurvedic treatment and daily yoga is recommended and after a good workout session you can indulge in a nice vegetarian meal. From healthy eating to drinking, guests can also experience traditional Sri Lankan food at the resort.

The retreats start from USD 280 onwards. For more details check out https://www.themacollection.com/ayurvie-weligama/ http://www.themacollection.com/

Reviewed by Menaka Indrakumar