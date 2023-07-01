Sri Lanka made to sweat before eventually beating the Netherlands in World Cup qualifiers

Sri Lanka were made to fight hard before eventually overcoming the Netherlands by 21 runs in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Dhananjaya de Silva made 93, his best ODI score, to help Sri Lanka recover from 96 for six to make 213.

And spinner Maheesh Theekshana then took three wickets in the space of two overs to derail the Dutch chase.

The Netherlands signalled their intent from the very first ball of their clash with Sri Lanka, with Pathum Nissanka sent on his way for a duck by Logan van Beek.

That was part of a dream start for the Dutch, who quickly had the Sri Lankans 34 for four as Van Beek (3/26) showed his skill with the ball four days on from his heroics with the bat against the West Indies.

It required a sensational knock from Dhananjaya de Silva to get Sri Lanka to 213 all out, and even that did not look like it would be anywhere near enough.

However, just as the Netherlands seemed to be on track in reply, Maheesh Theekshana (3/31) swung the momentum with three quick wickets as the Netherlands eventually fell 21 runs short.

They had started so well. Nissanka departed after just one ball, before Ryan Klein had Kusal Mendis (10) trapped in front in the fourth over.

Van Beek added Sadeera Samarawickrama (1) and Charith Asalanka (2), bringing Dhananjaya to the crease.

He began to rebuild with Dimuth Karunaratne, who then fell for 33, with skipper Dasun Shanaka then departing for five, Saqib Zulfiqar (2/48) accounting for both men.

Wanindu Hasaranga provided some useful runs, making 20 in a 35-run stand with Dhananjaya. And after he fell LBW to Bas de Leede (3/42), Theekshana joined Dhananjaya.

The duo added 77 runs, taking Sri Lanka past 200 before both getting out in the space of three deliveries.

A target of 214 was certainly in reach for the Dutch, albeit on a tricky wicket for the batters.

Their cause was not helped by both openers falling for ducks, Lahiru Kumara removing Vikramjit Singh and Dilshan Madushanka accounting for Max O’Dowd.