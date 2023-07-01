SLFP threatens to storm Parliament committee meetings

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today threatened to storm Parliament committee meetings, including the party leaders meeting, if they are not given a slot to attend the meetings.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera told Parliament today that requests made to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to allocate a slot for the SLFP to attend the business committee meeting and party leaders meeting has gone unanswered.

He said that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa can reduce the participation of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members in the committee meetings and include the SLFP.

“We are working for the opposition,” Jayasekera said.

Jayasekera said that if the request goes unanswered then they will be compelled to force their way into the meetings and face the consequences.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa responded saying he is not prepared to sacrifice the seat of any SJB member in the committees.

Instead, he said the Speaker can increase the number of MPs who can attend the meetings in order to include the SLFP and other independent and opposition groups. (Colombo Gazette)