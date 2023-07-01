Domestic Debt Optimization passed with support of some opposition MPs

The resolution on the Domestic Debt Optimization was passed by a majority vote in Parliament today with the support of some opposition MPs.

The resolution was passed with 122 MPs voting for and 62 against it.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament that the resolution was passed with amendments.

Opposition MPs Vadivel Suresh, Kumara Welgama and Independent MPs Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle were among those who voted for the resolution.

Parliament had decided to have a full-day debate on the Domestic Debt Optimization today (Saturday).

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) had earlier approved the resolution on Domestic Debt Optimization by a majority.

Extensive discussions on the Domestic Debt Optimization were held earlier at the Committee on Public Finance Chaired by (Dr.) Harsha de Silva.

Discussions were also held with Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), K. M Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Treasury and high officials representing the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Discussions also took place with creditors, including banks, superannuation funds, and insurance funds. (Colombo Gazette)