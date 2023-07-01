Canada to continue to stand with Sri Lankans

Canada says it will continue to stand with Sri Lankans in their pursuit of economic recovery.

In a Message on the Occasion of Canada Day, the High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka and the Maldives Eric Walsh said that Canada has contributed to the relief of those hardest hit by the effects of the crisis in Sri Lanka.

He also said that Canada recognizes this moment as an opportunity to foster genuine change, so that Sri Lanka emerges from this crisis a more inclusive and prosperous society, prepared to meet the future and achieve its true potential.

“As Canada continues to grapple with the hard truths of its own past and to work with Indigenous peoples to address long-standing injustices, we remain ready to draw upon our own experiences in support Sri Lanka’s efforts toward meaningful and lasting national reconciliation,” he added.

Full statement:

Happy Canada Day! As High Commissioner to both Sri Lanka and Maldives, it gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to all Canadians and friends of Canada working, traveling or residing in this part of the world. On this special day, the 156th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, the thoughts of Canadians around the world turn to home – a country known for its breathtaking landscapes, multiculturalism, and unity in diversity – a vibrant society standing as a beacon of inclusivity and progress. Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of the Canadian people, and reflect upon the values that have made Canada an inspiration for many around the world.

Since my arrival in December, I have met Sri Lankans from various communities across the country who have either travelled to Canada to further their education, to visit family and friends, or to make it their home. The connections between our respective peoples run deep and I am pleased to celebrate our national day among so many who have strong ties to my homeland. Canada has been a steadfast partner to Sri Lanka over many decades. My drive down the Canada Friendship Road upon first arriving in Colombo is but one example of our long partnership. I have also had the pleasure of visiting Maldives twice in recent months, and it is heartening to observe our growing collaboration firsthand. I was especially proud to see how Canadian seaplanes are contributing to island connectivity in Maldives.

I am keenly aware that I started my tenure in Sri Lanka at a pivotal moment, in the midst of an economic crisis of unprecedented severity. Canada has contributed to the relief of those hardest hit by the effects of the crisis, and we continue to stand with Sri Lankans in their pursuit of economic recovery. At the same time, we recognize this moment as an opportunity to foster genuine change, so that Sri Lanka emerges from this crisis a more inclusive and prosperous society, prepared to meet the future and achieve its true potential. As Canada continues to grapple with the hard truths of its own past and to work with Indigenous peoples to address long-standing injustices, we remain ready to draw upon our own experiences in support Sri Lanka’s efforts toward meaningful and lasting national reconciliation.

Looking ahead, we have both new and long-standing priorities to focus on. In 2022, Canada launched its Indo-Pacific Strategy to guide its international engagement and strengthen our ties with people in the region. Amongst our priorities are the promotion of peace, resilience and security, as well as building a sustainable and green future. As home to 20% of the world’s freshwater supply and the world’s longest ocean coastline, Canada understands intrinsically the importance of responsible environmental stewardship, including the protection of vital marine ecosystems. I know that this is a particular concern shared by both Maldivians and Sri Lankans, made ever more pressing in the face of the formidable threats posed by climate change. We look forward to continued collaboration and exchanges on these and other matters, given that the challenges we face are best resolved by working together.

On this Canada Day, I hope Canadians around Sri Lanka and Maldives will find an opportunity to proudly celebrate our diverse and vibrant country!

Happy Canada Day to all!

(Colombo Gazette)