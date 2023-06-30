Sri Lanka condemns burning of Quran in Sweden

Sri Lanka condemned the burning of the sacred text of Islam – the Holy Quran – outside a mosque in Sweden during the Eid al Adha celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday.

“The exercise of the freedom of expression carries with it the responsibility to exercise this right in a manner that respects the rights of others and to ensure that it does not give license to create divisions and hatred based on religion,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that in the interest of national and international peace and harmony, all countries and individuals have an obligation to prevent acts of religious intolerance and hatred which lead to polarization among communities. (Colombo Gazette)