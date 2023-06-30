Sri Lanka backs India’s allegations on Canada

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka has backed the allegation raised by India that Canada is driven by vote bank politics.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had said that Canada seems to be driven by vote bank politics on dealing with the Khalistani issue.

There has recently been a surge in Khalistan-related activity in Canada ranging from objectionable tableau on former PM Indira Gandhi to violent Protests in front of the Indian Embassy in March this year.

In a video posted on twitter, Jaishankar is seen telling reporters that Canada appears to be motivated by “vote-bank politics” and that this has recently harmed the relations between the two nations.

Jaishankar was speaking at a town hall meeting at the India International Centre in the New Delhi.

“Vote bank politics ! What else?” Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry tweeted in response to the comments made by the Indian Minister.

Jaishankar had said that how Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for India.

The Indian Foreign Minister also said that Canada’s responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions.

He said that India has made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on India’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, then India will have to respond.

Earlier this month Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister had also tweeted saying no country could afford to grant sanctuaries to terrorists and secessionists after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Murder was glorified by Khalistani radicals and terrorists publicly in Canada. (Colombo Gazette)