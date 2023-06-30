PUCSL approves 14.2 percent electricity tariff reduction

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved an overall 14.2 percent reduction, with conditions, in the electricity tariff with effect from 1st July.

Accordingly, lower electricity users in the category of 0 -30 units will recieve a 65 percent electricity tariff reduction, users who are under the category of units 31-60 a 51.5 percent reduction, 24.5 percent reduction on the electricity users who are under the category of units 61-90, 26.3 percent reduction for the hotel sector, 9 percent reduction for the industry category, 5 percent reduction on commercial buildings, 16 percent overall reduction on the religious purpose category, and 0.8 percent reduction for Government institutions.

The PUCSL has instructed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and LECO to take prompt action to ensure that residents of all condominium properties are billed according to their respective tariff categories.

Streetlight consumption will be metered or estimated, and the Local Authority or Road Authority will be billed.

Security deposits obtained from consumers will be invested and interest will be paid out of the return on the investment.

Interest on any security deposit obtained for the supply of electricity will be paid/ deducted from the monthly bill of all consumers.

The PUCSL has also issued instructions to execute fuel supply agreements with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka Coal Company and establish Power Purchase Agreements between CEB transmission and CEB generation plants, Power Sales Agreements between Distribution Licensees and CEB Transmission Licensee.

All due payments for renewable energy based electricity generators (including small scale roof top solar) are to be settled as soon as possible. (Colombo Gazette)