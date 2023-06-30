Parliament decides to have full-day debate on DDO

Parliament has decided to have a full-day debate on the Domestic Debt Optimization (DDO) tomorrow (Saturday).

Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, said that the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (30) decided under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, to debate the Resolution for the implementation of the Domestic Debt Optimization to restore sovereign debt sustainability only tomorrow (01).

Accordingly, the resolution will be debated tomorrow (01) from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm and if a division is requested, it will be held at 7.30 pm.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawadena was also present in this meeting.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General said that it was decided not to hold parliamentary sittings on the 4th Tuesday of next week. Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to meet only on 5,6 and 7 of next week. (Colombo Gazette)