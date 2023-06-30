India’s Rafale fighter jets to take part in Bastille Day parade in France, Modi chief guest

India’s three Rafale fighter jets will fly to France to take part in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris on 14 July along with other French aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour for this year’s National Day Parade in France. Modi’s visit marks the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India.

Earlier, Anglo-French Jaguar fighter jets were supposed to join the parade – which were inducted in the Indian fleet in the 1980s.

India last took part in the parade in 2009 when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attended it with an Indian military contingent.

Modi’s then French counterpart Francois Hollande was chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade in 2016. (The Print)