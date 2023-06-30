Fuel prices revised

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has revised the price of fuel with the price of Petrol 92 Octane being increased by Rs. 10.

Ceypetco said that Petrol 92 Octane will now be sold at Rs. 328 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 20 per litre to Rs. 365, the price of Auto Diesel down by Rs. 2 to Rs. 308, and the price of Super Diesel up by Rs. 6 to Rs. 346.

The price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 6 and will be sold for Rs. 236. (Colombo Gazette)