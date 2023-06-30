COPF approves resolution on Domestic Debt Optimization

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF), which met today, has approved the Resolution on Domestic Debt Optimization by a majority.

Extensive discussions on the Domestic Debt Optimization were held for the second consecutive day today at the Committee on Public Finance Chaired by (Dr.) Harsha de Silva.

Discussions were also held yesterday (29), with Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), K. M Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Treasury and high officials representing the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Discussions were also held with creditors, including banks, superannuation funds, and insurance funds.

Following the extensive discussions, the Committee approved the resolution by a majority subject to certain amendments made at the Committee meeting.

State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe, Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, Committee Members and Members of Parliament were present at the Committee meeting.

Parliament has decided to have a full-day debate on the Domestic Debt Optimization tomorrow (Saturday).

Accordingly, the resolution will be debated tomorrow (01) from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm and if a division is requested, it will be held at 7.30 pm. (Colombo Gazette)