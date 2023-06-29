Why China’s new spying law has foreign firms scratching their heads, scrambling like a ‘scared monkey’

In March, authorities raided the office of American due diligence firm Mintz Group in Beijing and detained five staff members. In April, local police visited the Shanghai office of US consulting giant Bain & Company and questioned its staff. And in May, state media disclosed that authorities had raided multiple Chinese offices of international consultancy Capvision.

Ultimately, the consultant cancelled his trip and arranged instead for his China team’s leader to come to the United States.

Declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, he said his firm has been very careful with compliance in China. However, as an American passport holder, he is still worried, given the state of affairs between the two countries.

“I am not 100 per cent sure if I will be safe in China, because the line defining legit information and intelligence has moved, and we are trying to find out where the new line is,” he said.“As of now, it indeed looks like China is only trying to kill the chicken to scare the monkey. Yes, they have succeeded. I am a scared monkey.”

Amid a sputtering post-pandemic economic recovery and simmering tensions with the West, Beijing has been trying to lure more foreign investors and companies to China while reassuring them that the country is open for business.

Premier Li Qiang’s early days in the premiership saw him set out on a drive to boost business confidence, and he vowed in March while meeting with global corporate leaders that China would continue to open its doors “wider and wider” – an oft-repeated promise that leading party officials have been making for years and years.

But the recent consultancy probes, together with a new anti-espionage law that will come into effect in July, may be undermining Beijing’s efforts – highlighting leadership’s struggle to strike a balance between national security and economic development.

While acknowledging that countries have legitimate rights to safeguard national security, foreign business communities say the lack of clarity and transparency in the recent actions taken by Chinese authorities, along with the ambiguity of the red lines noted in the new law, have significantly increased business risks and uncertainties.