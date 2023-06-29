Outgoing Air chief promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal

President Ranil Wickremasinghe, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has promoted outgoing Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, to the four-star rank of Air Chief Marshal with effect from today (29 June 2023).

Air Chief Marshal Pathirana took over as the 18th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force on 03 November 2020 and relinquished his command today (29 June 2023) at Air Force Headquarters.

Air Vice Marshal Udeni Rajapaksha will assume duties as the 19th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) tomorrow.

Rajapaksa is a past pupil of Bandaranayake College, Gampaha and Ananda College, Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)