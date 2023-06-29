New Election Commission and Human Rights Commission members appointed

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed new members to the Election Commission and Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya, a retired Supreme Court Judge, was appointed as the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, a former Additional Commissioner General of Elections, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Commission.

M.A. Pathmasiri Chandrawansha Perera and Ameer Mohommed Faiz have been appointed as the members of the Election Commission.

The newly appointed members of the Human Rights Commission, as directed by the President, include Nimalasena Gardier Pundihewa, Thaiyamuttu Thanaraj, Prof. Fathima Farzana Hanifa, and Dr. Gehan Dinuk Gunatillake. (Colombo Gazette)