India’s aerial capabilities undergoing substantial expansion and advancement

By Y P Prakash

Airpower has emerged as the dominant method of waging war, possessing inherent strategic value. It serves as a source of conventional deterrence and grants political leadership various prompt response options. The aerospace domain boasts attributes such as speed, range, accuracy, and lethality, enabling the achievement of military objectives. The intertwined nature of airpower and the future of warfare are undeniable.

Through air campaigns, simultaneous operations can be conducted against dispersed target systems. This approach affords the flexibility of employing both kinetic and non-kinetic methods with precise accuracy. The influence of airpower directly impacts the actions and outcomes of surface forces.

The maintenance of air superiority remains crucial for the success of surface operations. Even traditional military branches, such as armies and navies, recognize the importance of investing more in air assets.

Accordingly, the Indian Air Force (IAF) shoulders the primary responsibility of safeguarding the skies of India. The IAF’s transition from a tactical force to a strategic one reflects the natural progression that accompanies the overall growth of the country.

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, acknowledges the evolving threat landscape aligned with the nation’s development. The emergence of collusive potential scenarios adds a new dimension to the challenges faced by the IAF.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would play a significant role in conducting “swing operations” between fronts in the Northern Sector if the situation demands it. The IAF has developed specific plans and optimized its readiness for such contingencies.

To address this requirement, the IAF has strategically inducted assets and implemented a time-bound plan to rectify any deficiencies. Additionally, the IAF has expanded its focus on safeguarding India’s territorial assets in line with its national responsibilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the need for the IAF to transform into an Aerospace Force. This transition is a natural progression, given the interconnectedness of air and space, where air-related functions seamlessly merge into space-related operations.

To ensure situational awareness and counter potential threats, the IAF is reportedly enhancing its capabilities and training to seamlessly adapt to space-related functions, aligning with the Defence Minister’s vision.

One noteworthy development is the potential inclusion of General Electric F414 fighter aircraft engines, which could significantly bolster India’s airpower and propel indigenous fighter aircraft programs. Sources suggest that, alongside other defence-related agreements, a deal for manufacturing GE F414 engines, including the transfer of technology, may be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States.

According to sources, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been identified as the partner for General Electric in the manufacturing of the F414 engines, affirming the deal. HAL, as the primary aviation manufacturing organization, possesses the necessary expertise and infrastructure for this collaboration.

Ravi Gupta, a former DRDO scientist, described the deal as significant, stating that it could enhance India’s combat capabilities, which require substantial attention. He also highlighted that the United States has been cautious about sharing high-end technology, making this deal eagerly awaited. Gupta emphasized the importance of ensuring that the agreement binds the US to prevent mid-process withdrawal and ensures the complete transfer of technology.

The need for engine-related technology is increasingly felt in India, as the Indian Air Force currently operates with around 30 combat squadrons, while the sanctioned strength stands at 42. The GE-F414 engines are intended for use in the Light Combat Aircraft Mk2, and work on twin-engine deck-based fighters is also progressing.

The initial batch of 40 LCA Tejas aircraft, inducted in 2016, is equipped with the GE F404 engines purchased from General Electric. Gupta expressed that while India possesses talent and potential, limited funds and resources have hindered progress. He noted that India lacked a test-bedding engine facility, necessitating the engines’ testing in Russia to assess the thrust produced by the Kaveri prototypes. Efforts to enhance the Kaveri engine are currently underway in France.

In December 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned an agreement between France and India to collaborate on indigenous engine manufacturing under a strategic partnership with an Indian company.

Engine manufacturing involves intricate metallurgy and has been recognized as a weak aspect in India’s “Make in India” initiative. India’s Kaveri engine program has faced several obstacles along the way.

Emphasizing the significance of national security concerns, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the need for indigenous production to reduce dependence on foreign technologies. He stressed the importance of self-reliance, stating that India cannot afford to rely on external sources, especially considering the security challenges it has faced. Rajnath Singh expressed India’s intention to manufacture defense products, weapons, and ammunition within the country to address these concerns.

In a positive development for the deal, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been chosen as the partner for General Electric in the production of the F414 engines. HAL, being the principal aviation manufacturing organization, possesses the necessary experience and infrastructure. This collaboration is significant for India, as it has faced challenges in acquiring engine-related technology.

In contrast, China continues to allocate substantial resources to modernize its armed forces, recognizing the importance of aerospace control in global dominance.

India’s air power is experiencing significant growth and development. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been actively strengthening its capabilities and expanding its fleet to enhance national defence and security.

The IAF has been acquiring advanced fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, and helicopters to bolster its combat and logistical capabilities. These acquisitions include platforms such as the Rafale fighter jets, Chinook and Apache helicopters, and C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. These modern and versatile assets enable the IAF to project power, conduct precision strikes, and swiftly transport personnel and supplies.

In addition to acquisitions, the IAF has been focusing on indigenous development and production of aircraft and systems. Initiatives like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas program showcase India’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in the aviation sector. The LCA Tejas, designed and manufactured in India, demonstrates the nation’s ability to produce advanced combat aircraft.

Furthermore, the IAF has been emphasizing training and capability enhancement programs to ensure its personnel are equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to operate cutting-edge aircraft and systems. Collaborations with international partners and participation in joint exercises contribute to the professional development and interoperability of the IAF.

India’s growing air power serves as a deterrent to potential adversaries and reinforces the country’s national security. It enables the IAF to effectively respond to various threats, conduct surveillance and reconnaissance missions, provide humanitarian assistance, and support peacekeeping operations. The continued expansion and modernization of India’s air power demonstrate the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its interests and maintaining regional stability.