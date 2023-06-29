Biden and Modi Forge Strong Alliance in Counter-China Strategy during State Visit

by Y P Prakash

With a keen focus on countering China, US President Joe Biden has strategically aligned himself with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Biden extended a grand state visit to Modi, complete with two dinners—one intimate and the other grandiose—alongside a meeting with top CEOs. The visit resulted in a comprehensive set of achievements, including agreements on US engines for India’s indigenous fighter jets and the establishment of a significant semiconductor factory.

In this demonstration of solidarity, Biden aims to convey that America has returned to the global stage with trusted partners and allies, with India being a crucial player in this narrative, according to Aparna Pande, an expert on South Asia at the Hudson Institute.

This gesture serves as a message to China, asserting that Biden has his own allies, and India stands among them, as explained by Tamanna Salikuddin, the Director of South Asia Programs at the US Institute of Peace and a former State Department official. Salikuddin further remarked on the joint statement issued during Modi’s visit, describing it as “remarkable” in its comprehensive scope, with defence commitments rivalling those made to NATO or other treaty allies.

Despite both Biden and Modi downplaying the China factor publicly, Modi subtly alluded to it during his address to the US Congress, advocating for a “free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.” This statement garnered appreciative applause from lawmakers, highlighting India’s ongoing territorial dispute with China, which is widely perceived negatively by the Indian public.

However, US presidents from both parties have been striving for a closer relationship with India since the late 1990s, starting with Bill Clinton, as they recognized the alignment between the world’s largest democracies after their Cold War estrangement.

Despite at least six lawmakers boycotting Modi’s speech, Biden made it clear that human rights concerns would not hinder the relationship with India. He carefully chose his words to acknowledge the challenges to democracy faced by both countries. As part of the state visit, Modi, who has not held an open press conference domestically during his nine years in power, reluctantly fielded two questions but denied any discrimination against minorities.

Both leaders achieved their objectives, bringing the highest level of prestige to a partnership they are eager to showcase.

Modi, who arrived from New York, where he showcased India’s soft power through a public yoga demonstration, commenced his visit with an intimate private dinner at the White House, hosted by Biden.

During his state visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with US and Indian technology executives in Washington, focusing on forging new defence and technology collaborations while addressing the challenges posed by China.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden extended a warm welcome to Modi, declaring that the economic relationship between their countries was “booming” after approximately 2.5 hours of discussions. Over the past decade, trade between the two nations has more than doubled.

Biden and Modi convened with CEOs, including Tim Cook from Apple, Sundar Pichai from Google, and Satya Nadella from Microsoft. The gathering also included individuals such as Sam Altman from OpenAI, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, and Indian tech leaders like Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, as announced by the White House.

Biden expressed his belief that the partnership between India and the United States would play a significant role in shaping the trajectory of the 21st century. He emphasized that technological cooperation would be a crucial aspect of this partnership.

Acknowledging the presence of diverse tech companies at the meeting, ranging from startups to well-established firms, Modi highlighted their collaborative efforts in forging a new world.

In addition to his engagements with tech leaders, Modi, who has encouraged global companies to “Make in India,” also addressed business leaders at the Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts. Around 1,200 participants, including CEOs from prominent American companies such as FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe.

The context surrounding Modi’s visit is the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with India, the world’s most populous country with a population of 1.4 billion and the fifth-largest economy, in response to the growing geopolitical rivalry with Beijing.

Although Modi did not explicitly mention China during his visit, and Biden only addressed China in response to a reporter’s question, the joint statement contained a significant reference to the East and South China Seas, where China has territorial disputes with neighboring countries.

According to Farwa Aamer, the Director for South Asia at the Asia Society Policy Institute, this reference in the joint statement serves as a clear indication of unity and determination to uphold stability and peace in the region.

In addition to agreements involving the sale of weapons and sharing sensitive military technology with India, the recent announcements also highlighted several investments from US firms aimed at boosting semiconductor manufacturing in India and reducing its reliance on China for electronics.

While addressing the challenges posed by China to both the United States and India, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that the visit was not centered around China. Kirby stated that the purpose was not to use India as a counterweight, as India is an independent and sovereign state. He further expressed Washington’s support for India’s increasing role as a security exporter in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kirby highlighted the potential for collaboration on security matters, emphasizing that their focus is on what can be achieved in this realm.

Also as part of the visit, Modi joined Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the position, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a lunch at the State Department. During the event, Harris delivered a toast and shared her personal connection to India through her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who migrated to the United States at the age of 19 and became a renowned breast cancer researcher.

Modi expressed admiration for Gopalan, emphasizing her unwavering connection to India despite being far in her new home, and he described Harris as truly inspiring.

Later Modi addressed the Indian diaspora, a significant number of whom have enthusiastically celebrated his visit, at times chanting “Modi! Modi! Modi!” despite objections from others.

Biden stated that he had a “direct” conversation with Modi about various issues, including human rights. However, some US officials underscore the importance of engaging with a rising India for the sake of national security and economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-and-a-half day visit to Washington DC with diaspora events, including a speech urging the business community to invest in India, promoting India’s economic prospects.

With India and the U.S. announcing a raft of agreements across sectors such as defence, health, climate, and emerging tech, Mr. Modi promoted the relationship and the gains made in the last two days. The bilateral relationship was not just a partnership of convenience but a “partnership of conviction,” Mr. Modi said, as he highlighted the bipartisan support it enjoys in the U.S. Congress.