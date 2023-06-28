Tamil Nadu BJP leader concerned over falling Hindu population in Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has expressed concerns over the declining Hindu population in the north and eastern provinces of Sri Lanka, where Tamils form the majority.

In the UK for a week-long visit, Annamalai on Tuesday spoke on the historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka at a chamber in the House of Lords in London. The event was organised by Britain Tamil Sangam and Sangamam UK, a UK-based Tamil cultural organisation. In his speech, Annamalai highlighted the alarming decrease in the Hindu population in Sri Lanka’s north and eastern provinces.

“The significant decline in the Hindu population in the north and eastern provinces of Sri Lanka is an area of concern. This trend is worrisome as it will have a detrimental impact on the region’s culture in the years to come,” said Annamalai.

He further pointed out the emergence of Buddhist archaeological sites in the north and eastern provinces, which has caused tensions between Tamils and Buddhists. “The northern and eastern provinces have maintained a unique culture and identity for more than a thousand years. However, the recent appearance of Buddhist archaeological sites in these areas has resulted in tension between Eelam Tamils and Buddhists. Resolving this issue is crucial for lasting peace and finding a permanent solution in the coming decade,” added Annamalai.

During his visit to the UK, Annamalai conducted several meetings with the Tamil diaspora, emphasising the nine-year achievements of the BJP government in India and India’s contributions to the Sri Lankan Tamil community in recent years. (Times of India)