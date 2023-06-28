Parliament to have special session on Saturday

Members of Parliament have been asked to attend a special session of Parliament on Saturday, 1st July.

The special session is being held to be briefed by the Government on the decision to restructure Sri Lanka’s domestic debt.

Secretary General of the Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera informed all Members of Parliament that Parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m. on the 01st of July 2023.

All Members of Parliament have been informed according to the instructions issued by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

On a request by the Prime Minister, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana issued a Gazette Extraordinary yesterday (27) stating that the Parliament will convene at 09.30 a.m. on Saturday, the 01st of July in accordance with the Standing Orders No. 16 of the Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)