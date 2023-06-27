Union Assurance rewards top Bancassurance performers in Seylan Bank

Union Assurance, the #1 Bancassurance provider in Sri Lanka, recently hosted the annual awards night 2022 for the Seylan Bank Bancassurance Channel under the exalted theme of ‘Galactic Excellence’. The event which was held on May 12th, 2023, at the Courtyard by Marriott Colombo celebrated and rewarded the top-performing regions, branches, and staff members. The event was graced by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance, Senath Jayatilake, the Deputy General Manager – Human Resources of Seylan Bank, Jayantha Amarasinghe, the Deputy General Manager – Retail Banking of Seylan Bank, Eugene Seneviratne, among other officials.

At the ceremony, the Anuradhapura Branch won the Bancassurance Champion Shield for Bank Branches, while Metro II was the winner of the Bancassurance Champion Shield for Bank Regions. The Anuradhapura Branch, the Mutwal Branch, and the Colombo Gold Centre Branch won CEO’s Awards in the Branch category, while Metro II took home the prize in the Regional category.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance, Senath Jayatilake, commended the Seylan Bank team, stating, “I am thrilled to congratulate Seylan Bank on their incomparable performance. Their dedication to excellence, and commitment to upholding the highest standards of service have truly set them apart in the industry. We are proud to work alongside such a dynamic and forward-thinking institution.”

According to Jayatilake, Union Assurance has made great strides in Bancassurance, and Seylan Bank has been an integral part of this success story. “I’m confident that Bancassurance will play a significant role in reducing the protection gap in Sri Lanka, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership and achieving even greater milestones together,” he added.

Head of Bancassurance of Union Assurance, Wishanth Wijesinha also commended the winners, stating, “Seylan Bank has been a valuable partner to Union Assurance, and their dedication to customer satisfaction has been instrumental in our mutual success. These recognitions are well-deserved testaments to Seylan Bank’s hard work, expertise, and unwavering focus on excellence,” he added.

Deputy General Manager – Retail Banking of Seylan Bank, Eugene Seneviratne said the winners in the Bancassurance channel performed exceptionally well. He noted that they proved their mettle despite operating in a challenging environment. “Their achievements have created greater interest for Life Insurance in Sri Lanka, and bolstered our partnership with Union Assurance,” he emphasized.

Union Assurance is a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. The Company has completed over three decades of success with a Market Capitalisation of Rs. 19.4 Bn, and a Life Fund of Rs. 57.7 Bn as of end March 2023. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an island-wide branch network and an over 4,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.