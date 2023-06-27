Tamils in Canada urged to engage in Sri Lanka’s reconciliation process

Tamils in Canada have been urged to constructively engage in the reconciliation and economic development process in Sri Lanka.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto participated in the Annual Chariot Festival of Chandramouleeshwara Sivan Temple in Scarborough at the invitation of the Chief Priest of the temple.

The celebration was attended by more than 1500 Sri Lankan Tamil devotees, the Members of Provincial Parliament and the Counsellors of Municipalities.

Addressing the gathering, the Consul General stated that the Sri Lankan Tamil community in Canada has become a dynamic force of the Canadian economy and it’s culture.

The strong Tamil business community and the highly educated young Tamil professionals are the driving force of the smooth integration of the Sri Lankan Tamils into the Canadian society, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto said.

The Consul General invited the Sri Lankan Tamil Canadian community to constructively engage in the reconciliation and economic development process of the Government of Sri Lanka led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe for a better future for all ethnic communities in the island. (Colombo Gazette)