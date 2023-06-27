Sydney drug lord ambushed and shot dead

Police say a man in his 40s was ambushed and died in a car park after the brazen daytime ambush about 8.30am on Tuesday in Spring Street, near the popular Westfield shopping centre.

He has not been formally identified but media reports named him as Moradian, a notorious Sydney underworld drug lord with links to the Comanchero bikie gang.

Roads surrounding the scene were closed, with people told to stay away.

“Police believe a burnt-out Porsche located on James Street, Bondi Junction, about the same time is linked to the shooting,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Detectives are also investigating whether a second torched car – a Holden Commodore found on Cook Lane, Zetland – is linked to the shooting.

Three crime scenes have been established. (AAP Newswire)