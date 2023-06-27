Sri Lanka’s ‘Mahavamsa’ included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register

Sri Lanka’s ‘Mahavamsa’ has been included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

UNESCO had announced the inscription of 64 documentary collections on its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of listed collections to 494.

Mahavamsa, the Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka (covering the period 6th century BCE to 1815 CE), was submitted to UNESCO by Sri Lanka.

One of the world’s longest unbroken historical accounts, the Mahavamsa is the first of its kind in South Asia, initiating a mature historiographic tradition, presenting Sri Lanka’s history in a chronological order from the 6th century BCE.

The authenticity of the facts provided in the document has been confirmed through archaeological research conducted in Sri Lanka and India.

It is an important historical source in South Asia containing crucial information about lifetime of the Buddha, the Emperor Asoka and the rise of Buddhism as a world religion.

The document played a significant role in popularizing Buddhism in Southeast Asia and contributed singularly to the identity of Emperor Asoka in the Indian history.

Existence of number of manuscripts of Mahavamsa in several countries as well as the transliteration and translation of the text to several Southeast Asian and European languages stand testimony to its immense historical, cultural, literal, linguistic and scholarly values. (Colombo Gazette)