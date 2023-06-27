Sri Lanka to bring back artifacts taken to other countries

Sri Lanka is to take steps to bring back artifacts taken to other countries, the Government said today.

The Government said that according to Articles 7 and 13 of the Charter on the Prohibition and Prevention of Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property adopted by UNESCO in 1970, a request can be made to return any cultural property currently in the possession of a foreign country.

Netherlands has decided to return colonial-era cultural artefacts stolen from countries and currently deposited in state museums of the Netherlands.

A research project has been conducted with the participation of the museum department and independent researchers regarding 6 such artifacts in the Netherlands and it has been confirmed that all the artifacts were brought from Sri Lanka during the colonial period.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs has submitted a diplomatic request to bring back the artifacts to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs to appoint a committee of officials to take further steps in this regard and to prepare an action plan for repatriating the Sri Lankan artifacts currently in various countries. (Colombo Gazette)